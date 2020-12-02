Carole Grace Adams, nee Weiss, age 93, a Western Springs resident for 44 years, formerly of Berwyn, passed away peacefully at her home November 27, 2020. Carole is preceded in death by her husband James D. Adams (2002) and her son James D. Adams Jr (2020). Survived by her loving children, Thomas (Linda), Rodney (Wendy), and David (Brandy), fond grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 13. There will be a private service at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oak Brook Terrace. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity
in Carole G. Adams' name. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com