1/
CAROLE GRACE ADAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Grace Adams, nee Weiss, age 93, a Western Springs resident for 44 years, formerly of Berwyn, passed away peacefully at her home November 27, 2020. Carole is preceded in death by her husband James D. Adams (2002) and her son James D. Adams Jr (2020). Survived by her loving children, Thomas (Linda), Rodney (Wendy), and David (Brandy), fond grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 13. There will be a private service at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oak Brook Terrace. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity in Carole G. Adams' name. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved