|
|
Carole Heath of Chicago, formerly of Oyster Bay, NY, age 50. Beloved bride of Steve Power; loving mother of Amelia; cherished daughter of William and Evelyn Heath; dear sister of Bill (Kathy) Heath and Laurie (Carl) Graf; proud aunt of Liam, James, Sarah, Andrew and Kelly. Tenured Professor at Malcom X City College. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Unity Church On the North Shore, 3434 Central St, Evanston. There will also be a memorial visitation in Oyster Bay, NY on Saturday May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to www.gofundme.com/amelia039s-college-fund-in-memory-of-carole. Arrangements entrusted to Peter M. Martino, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019