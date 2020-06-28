Carole J. Picciola, age 82; beloved wife of the late James G. Picciola; loving mother of Andrea (Larry) Gosewisch and James G. Picciola; cherished grandmother of Lynn (Nick) Salzmann, Courtney Gosewisch, and Luke Gosewisch; dear sister of Paula (Ron) Michalak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her father Thomas Arden, stepmother Victoria Arden and her grandparents Harry and Pauline Arden. Visitation Monday, June 29th, 9:00 AM until time of prayers 10:00 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment St. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Sertoma Centre, Inc. 4343 W. 123rd St. Alsip, IL 60803, are appreciated. The Funeral Home and Church will be following the guidelines related to any funeral services and visitations. www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630-968-1000.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.