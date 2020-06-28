Carole J. Picciola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole J. Picciola, age 82; beloved wife of the late James G. Picciola; loving mother of Andrea (Larry) Gosewisch and James G. Picciola; cherished grandmother of Lynn (Nick) Salzmann, Courtney Gosewisch, and Luke Gosewisch; dear sister of Paula (Ron) Michalak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her father Thomas Arden, stepmother Victoria Arden and her grandparents Harry and Pauline Arden. Visitation Monday, June 29th, 9:00 AM until time of prayers 10:00 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment St. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Sertoma Centre, Inc. 4343 W. 123rd St. Alsip, IL 60803, are appreciated. The Funeral Home and Church will be following the guidelines related to any funeral services and visitations. www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630-968-1000.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved