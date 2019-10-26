|
Komarewich (KOMAR) Carole Jean passed away peacefully at her home on October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard J. Komarewich (deceased April 2019) and loving mother of Pamela J. Komarewich.
Carole was born (June 19, 1936) and raised in Denver, CO. She attended college at Mount St. Scholastica (Benedictine) college in Atchison, KS where she met Richard. After marrying Richard, they moved to Palatine, IL and raised their family.
Carole worked for many years as a travel planner/agent and travelled the world with Richard. Carole loved to get involved and spent her free time working with Junior Women's Club, Newcomers, her church, Girl Scouts and many more organizations. She loved to cook, entertain, play cards and board games with family and friends. Her real passion was her Art. She loved to draw and paint with water colors and became quite accomplished – well known for her paintings of flowers.
The family welcomes friends to a mass in Carole and Richard's honor on December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 521 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019