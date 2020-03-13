Home

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Church
3535 Thornwood Ave.
Glenview, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Church
3535 Thornwood Ave.
Glenview, IL
Carole Kane


1940 - 2020
Carole Kane Obituary
Carole Kane, 79, passed away on March 4, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1940 to Edna and Ed DeLargy, and grew up in St. Louis, MO. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed socializing with her friends and, in her later years, working as a real estate agent and travelling throughout Europe. She is survived by Bill, her husband of 56 years, her children Laura, David (Maritoni), and Michael (Lynn); and her grandchildren Claire (Logan), Eloise, Madison, Harrison, Noah, Alexandra, Zachary, and Jacob, who will cherish the memory of her kindness, laughter, and faith.

Memorial visitation at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood Ave., Glenview, from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the at .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
