Carole Kramer

Carole Kramer Obituary
Carole Kramer (nee Bailen) age 89, beloved wife of the late Daniel Kramer; loving mother of Sheri (Corey) Schiff and Geryl Kramer; cherished Bubbie of Jamie (Charles) Connor, Lauren (Simon) Doornbos and Lindsay Schiff (Chris Bocklet); great-grandmother of Brooklyn, Logan, Taylor and Christopher; dear sister of the late Gary Bailen. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. There will be a Celebration of Carole's Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, www.mealsonwheelschicago.org or the Council for Jewish Elderly, www.cje.net. For information or to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
