Carole Lois Hammer, nee Berkley, age 86. Beloved wife for 30 years of Gershon Hammer; loving mother of Steven Hadesman and Andie (Eran Chen) Wagner-Chen; devoted daughter of the late Bess and the late Benjamin Berkley; dear step mother of Steven Hammer and the late Lori Hammer; adored grandmother of Lindsey and the late Jeremy Wagner, PJ, Hannah, Molly, and Michael Hammer, Tomer and Ron Chen; cherished sister of the late Walter Berkley; fond sister-in-law of Ina (Fred) Robinson; special aunt of Leslie (Dean) Klassman and Kent (Judith) Berkley; treasured great aunt, great great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was passionate about her long time career as a special education teacher and took great pride in her family. She will be deeply missed. Graveside Service Tuesday, 3:00 pm, at Westlawn Cemetery, Poppy Section, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. Contributions may be made in Carole's memory to City of Hope, www.cityofhope.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019