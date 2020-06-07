Carole Lois Waitzman Munies, age 84, beloved wife and best friend of the late Zangwill "Zan" Munies. Loving and caring mother of Michael (Lori) Carmel, Wendy (Johnny) Waagenes and Tracy (Daniel) Hicks, as well as Sherrie (Al) Weiss, Michelle (Tom) McDonnell, Bruce (Sarah Pang) Munies. Proud grandmother of Adam (Jackie) Carmel, Melissa (Noah) Goodman, Asker Waagenes, Freja Waagenes, Rachel (Chris) Panno, Sally Hicks, Melissa Rose, Mark (Valerie) Rose, Bryan Chesin and Bari Chesin. Adored and loved Great-grandmother of Caroline, Jacob, Kate, Napayshni, Zander and Jonah. Endearing sister of Claire (Tom) Allan. Private service Sunday. Memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, www.mdanderson.org. To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.