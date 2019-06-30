Carole Lynn Magnuson (nee Sahlin) of Chicago IL and Lakeside MI passed away on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Bruce; loving mother of Karin, Elizabeth, and Peter (Erin) Magnuson; fond grandmother of Stewart and Elinda; sister of Paul Sahlin, Jr.: She was preceded in death by her daughter Ann, and parents Paul and Elinda Sahlin. Carole was born December 21, 1932, in Tacoma, WA. She attended North Park College and Augustana College, graduating in 1954 with a degree in music education. On November 27, 1954, Carole and Bruce were wed in Tacoma, WA and looked forward to celebrating their 65th anniversary later this year. They began married life in South Bend IN, moved to LaGrange IL, followed by Hinsdale, Oak Brook and Burr Ridge. Twelve years ago they moved along the lakefront to the Museum Park neighborhood in Chicago. Over the years, Carole balanced raising a family with stints as a church organist and Eastern Airlines agent, also volunteering for Hinsdale Sanitarium & Hospital, Infant Welfare Society and Hinsdale Garden Club. Carole was an accomplished musician with myriad talents ranging from soprano soloist and choir member to professional pianist, organist, and occasional accordion aficionado. She and Bruce enjoyed traveling the world. At home, she hosted large and small gatherings with ease, impressing all with her culinary expertise and flair for entertaining. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 2 at Hinsdale Covenant Church, 412 S. Garfield, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Memorials appreciated "Covenant Retirement Village of Northbrook" 2625 Techny Rd, Northbrook IL 60062. Notation "Benevolent Fund". Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019