Carole M. Bruton age 69. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Bruton. Loving mother of James "Jimmy" (Joanne) Bruton III. Dearest sister of Darlene (Felix) Herrera, the late Diane (Andrew) Hohenzy, and the late Kenneth (Bette) McWilliams. Dear sister-in-law of William (Bernice) Bruton and John Bruton. Beloved aunt of many. In her career as a teacher in Catholic schools, Caroles positive influence on her students included the valuable, but now mostly forgotten, skills of cursive writing and diagramming sentences. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday June 12th, 9:30 AM, at ST. EDWARD CHURCH 4350 W. Sunnyside Ave. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Information 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.