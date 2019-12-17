Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Church
Carole M. Heath

Carole M. Heath Obituary
Carole M. Heath, 86. Adored daughter of the late Agnes and Norbert Heath. Loving sister of Jacqueline Heath, Joan Fortner, the late Patricia Vogel and Norbert Heath Jr. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday December 18, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago to St. Henry Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM, Tuesday December 17 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
