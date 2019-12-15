|
1934-2019 Carole Mary Barnas-Robbins (nee Redjinski), age 85, passed away December 13, 2019. Loving mother of 8 children; Joy Schwerman (Scott), Cindi Adams, Jack Barnas, JoLynn Sherman (Mark), Jim Barnas (Susan), Jennifer Garvey (Bernie), Janel Gagnon, John Barnas (Michele). In addition to her 8 children she also had 27 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She spent the most of her life in the greater Chicago area, save for 20 years in the Phoenix, Arizona area during her retirement. Carole had a wicked, irreverent sense of humor which she passed on to each of children and grandchildren. She loved to play card and board games. She made friends wherever she went, whether it was in the Chicago area, Leisure World in Mesa, Arizona, or Brookdale Senior Living in Vernon Hills, IL. She enjoyed all the places she had lived but her favorite place in the world was Glenview, Illinois. Her favorite time of the year was the Holidays, and she loved to decorate her home, inside and out. This love of decorating one's home for the holidays has also been passed on to each of her children. She is preceded in death by her husband Hank Barnas, a son, Jack Barnas, a Nephew, Luke Adams and a second husband, Charles Robbins.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019