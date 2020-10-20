Carole Sue Lack, nee Samuilis, age 75, passed away October 16, 2020 in Littleton, Colorado. Carole is the beloved wife of Ronald, married 54 years, both formerly of Palos Hills, Illinois. She is the dear Mother of Abby (Chris) Sweeney of Highlands Ranch, CO, Adam (Katy) Lack of Millburn, NJ and Aaron (Andrea) Lack of Champaign, IL and loving grandmother of Mitch, Derek, Kyle and Brett Sweeney, Bowen, Samuel (fiancé Emma), Arnold (Kailey) and Daniel Lack. She is the dear sister of the late Albert (Patricia) Samuilis and daughter of the late Edward and Bernice Samuilis. She is loved dearly by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carole was respected for her excellence as a hairdresser for many funeral homes for over 50 years. Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, Illinois. Carole will lie in state at St. Patricia Catholic Church, 9000 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, Illinois Saturday 9:00 am - 10:00 am. followed by Funeral Mass to be held at 10:00 am. Interment at St. Casimir Cemetery, 4401 West 111th Street Chicago, Illinois 60655. Facemasks and social distancing are mandatory. For more information please call 708-430-5700