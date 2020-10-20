1/1
Carole S. Lack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Sue Lack, nee Samuilis, age 75, passed away October 16, 2020 in Littleton, Colorado. Carole is the beloved wife of Ronald, married 54 years, both formerly of Palos Hills, Illinois. She is the dear Mother of Abby (Chris) Sweeney of Highlands Ranch, CO, Adam (Katy) Lack of Millburn, NJ and Aaron (Andrea) Lack of Champaign, IL and loving grandmother of Mitch, Derek, Kyle and Brett Sweeney, Bowen, Samuel (fiancé Emma), Arnold (Kailey) and Daniel Lack. She is the dear sister of the late Albert (Patricia) Samuilis and daughter of the late Edward and Bernice Samuilis. She is loved dearly by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carole was respected for her excellence as a hairdresser for many funeral homes for over 50 years. Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, Illinois. Carole will lie in state at St. Patricia Catholic Church, 9000 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, Illinois Saturday 9:00 am - 10:00 am. followed by Funeral Mass to be held at 10:00 am. Interment at St. Casimir Cemetery, 4401 West 111th Street Chicago, Illinois 60655. Facemasks and social distancing are mandatory. For more information please call 708-430-5700



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Patricia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved