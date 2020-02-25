|
Carole Schaefer, beloved wife of Dale Schaefer, cherished mother of Steve (Shalonn) Schaefer, Becca (Ryan) McIlwee and the late Scott Schaefer, loving grandmother of Evan, Garrett, McKayla, and Brady; devoted sister of Susan (the late Terry) Tesar and Carl (Melanie) Ostermeier. Visitation Wednesday, 3 to 8 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a 10:00 A.M. Chapel Service will be held on Thursday. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020