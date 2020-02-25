Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Carole Schaefer

Carole Schaefer Obituary
Carole Schaefer, beloved wife of Dale Schaefer, cherished mother of Steve (Shalonn) Schaefer, Becca (Ryan) McIlwee and the late Scott Schaefer, loving grandmother of Evan, Garrett, McKayla, and Brady; devoted sister of Susan (the late Terry) Tesar and Carl (Melanie) Ostermeier. Visitation Wednesday, 3 to 8 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a 10:00 A.M. Chapel Service will be held on Thursday. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020
