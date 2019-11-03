|
Carole "Cissie" Silver, nee Ruttenberg, 82, beloved wife of the late Stuart; cherished mother of Patti (Kenneth) Raskin, Stan (Denise) Silver and Bob (Gerri) Silver; proud and loving grandma of Jason (Zelia) Raskin, Danny (Jessica) Raskin, Matt (Hallie) Raskin, Stephanie Raskin (Jonathan Yarak), Sam Silver, Roxanne Silver, Ellie Silver and Zach Silver; adored "grandma grandma" of Jonah, Micah, Ezrah, Bradley, Asher, Scarlett, Sander and Ayla; devoted daughter of the late Bertha and Saul Ruttenberg; dear sister of the late Beth (the late Howard) Hollander; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019