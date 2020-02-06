|
|
Carole Wargin nee Mufale age 77 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved mother of Kimberly Wargin, Robert Wargin and Nicol (Steve) Spickerman; cherished grandmother of Kody Riehle, Hannah Spickerman and Noah Spickerman. Visitation Saturday February 8, 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020