|
|
(nee Rosa) – Beloved wife of nearly 63 years to the late Albert Carl Betti; loving mother of Laura (Pete) Gagliano and Anthony (Mariassunta) Betti; proud and cherished grandmother of Anthony, Alexandra and Peter Gagliano and Dante and Stefania Betti. Funeral Mass Saturday at St. Andrew Church at 10 a.m. Entombment All Saints. Native of Lucca, Italy. In lieu of flowers donations to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515) Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020