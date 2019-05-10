Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLINA BIONDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLINA BIONDI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROLINA BIONDI Obituary
83 of Highland Park. At peace in Christ May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bartolomeo. Loving mother of Angelo (Elisa) and Lina (James) Brandonisio. Fond nonna of Anna, Christian and Peter Biondi and Nicole (Brian) Rallo, Michael and Jimmy Brandonisio. Dear sister of Amedeo (Gisella) Stefani and the late Alda (Joe) Mocogni. Fond zia to many. Visitation Fri., May 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm and Sat,, May 11, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Saint James Church, mass 10 am Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Memorials to michaeljfox.org appreciated. For info: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now