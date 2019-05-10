|
|
83 of Highland Park. At peace in Christ May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bartolomeo. Loving mother of Angelo (Elisa) and Lina (James) Brandonisio. Fond nonna of Anna, Christian and Peter Biondi and Nicole (Brian) Rallo, Michael and Jimmy Brandonisio. Dear sister of Amedeo (Gisella) Stefani and the late Alda (Joe) Mocogni. Fond zia to many. Visitation Fri., May 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm and Sat,, May 11, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Saint James Church, mass 10 am Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Memorials to michaeljfox.org appreciated. For info: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019