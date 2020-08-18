Caroline D. Mondschean née Lidy passed into heaven on April 6, 2020, two days shy of her 96th birthday. Caroline led a very full life. She was born in Chicago and was a life-long South Sider who graduated from Englewood Academy in 1942. On February 9, 1946, she married John S. Mondschean after he returned from serving in the Navy in WWII. They were married for 67 years and had 7 children. Both she and John were active in the VFW and she served as a President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Connolly VFW Post #3940. She was a proud Teamster and retired warehouse employee of Carson Pirie Scott after 14 years of service. She was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society at St. Bernadette Church where she was a parishioner for over 50 years. She loved to travel and camp with her family throughout the United States and on several occasions visited her maternal relatives in Steiermark, Austria with whom she remained close. Depending on the time of year, she and John called Sarasota, Florida, Diamond Lake, Michigan and Evergreen Park, Illinois home. She loved to celebrate each and every birthday and holiday and made a legion of teddy bears for many happy children.Ca
roline was a cherished daughter of the late Henry and Louise Lidy; beloved wife of the late John S. Mondschean; loving mother of John (Linda) Mondschean, Michael (late Janet) Mondschean, James (Marilyn) Mondschean, Thomas Mondschean, Mary (Thomas) Fremarek, Carrie and Cheryl (Timothy) Mahon; devoted grandmother of Joseph, Laura, Danielle, John, Michelle, Mathew, Nicole, Carly, Jack, Julia, Jane and Anna; and blessed with eleven wonderful great-grandchildren. Caroline was also a loving sister to the late Josephine, Herman, Henry, Marguerite and Joseph and a fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation will be on Friday, August 21 from 10 to 11 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial (Attendees can pre-register prior to arrival at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904054CAEA82FA7FB6-funeral4
or register at the Church), and interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bernadette Church are appreciated. For more information, please contact Kosary Funeral Home 708-499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
.