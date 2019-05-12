|
Caroline I. Kalvelage nee Zubricky, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Paul (Patti) Kalvelage, Anne (Jim) Boox, Laura (Gary) Pecyna, Charles (Keri) Kalvelage, Fred Kalvelage, & Matthew (Jeannie) Kalvelage; dear grandmother of Anthony, Joshua, Katie, Emma, Regan, & Capri Kalvelage, Mike (Dang) Tlusty; great-grandmother of Jax. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019