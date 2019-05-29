(nee Ulrich) passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019. Caroline was born Jan. 18, 1932 in Chicago, the daughter of Charles and Nellie Ulrich. She married Robert (Bob) O'Connell on October 20, 1951 in Chicago. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years and her three children, Kathleen (Kevin) Quain, Maureen (Bruce) Povalish and Daniel (Sue) O'Connell. She also is survived by her brother David Ulrich and seven grandchildren, Shaun, Katelyn, Shannon, Patrick, Caleigh, Meghan and Colleen. Caroline was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Chuck and Dorathy Ulrich. Caroline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her most treasured value in life. She loved life and enjoyed family, her friends, travel and golf. She will be remembered forever for her beauty, class, and love for others. Her deep faith brought strength to those around her. Family and Friends will gather for a Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 1st from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Caroline O'Connell St. Jude Memorial Fund, , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Or giftfunds.stjude.org/coconnell would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary