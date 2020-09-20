1/
Caroline Lukasik
1933 - 2020
Caroline "Sandy" Lukasik (nee Martoccio). Beloved wife of Alexander. Loving mother of Alexander Jr. (Hallie) and Joann (Denny) Scinto. Devoted grandmother of Anthony and Jennifer Scinto. Dear sister of Frances, Mildred and Joseph Martoccio and the late Marie Marazzo, Lucille Gallo, Michael and Rosemarie Martoccio. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10:45am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Michael Church. Mass 11:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
