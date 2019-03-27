Resources More Obituaries for Caroline Heart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Caroline Rose Heart

Obituary Condolences Flowers Caroline (Carol) Rose Heart, nee Arndt, of Arlington Heights, passed peacefully in her home on March 17, 2019. Carol was born January 6, 1924 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the eldest child of Herbert and Rose Arndt. Soon thereafter the family moved east and began a life in Brooklyn, NY, eventually adding 6 siblings; Larry, Fritzi, Jeannette, Paul, Gerald and Barbra. Carol graduated from Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, NY. Carol enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on June 14, 1944. She received special qualifications as an instrument mechanic, repairing damaged radios on F4U Fighter planes. Carol attained the rank of Corporal and received an Honorable Service pin. She was honorably discharged April 6, 1946. Corporal Arndt met Richard Heart on New Years day 1946 while on leave in Washington DC. As both were wearing Marine Corps uniforms, they struck up a conversation. They were married May 1, 1948 at St. Helen's Church in the Bronx, NY. Carol and Dick began married life in Syosset, Long Island, NY until relocating to their present home in Arlington Heights in 1961. Carol and Dick joined St. Thomas of Villanova in 1961, and were lifelong active congregants. Carol Joined the Golden Villanovans when it was formed in 1985. Dick joined after retiring in 1985 and was serving as treasurer at the time of his death in 2009. Carol continued to attend Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova. Those who knew Carol know she was fiercely independent; proudly living in her home and continuing to drive, literally until the day of her passing. Carol and Dick never stopped learning and enjoyed traveling, attending many Elderhostels throughout the US. She was an avid reader and talented needle pointer. She loved word puzzles, completing the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald crossword puzzles daily. Carol identified herself as a U.S. Marine and a proud U.S. Veteran. She participated in Honor FlightChicago in April 2014, returning to Washington DC for the first time since 1946, visiting the WWII memorial, and many other Washington DC Memorials. The veterans were met by Honor Guards and recognized for their service. She described it as a truly moving and unforgettable experience. In addition to her parents, Rose and Herb Arndt, and husband, Richard Heart, Carol was predeceased by her sister Barbra and brother Gerald in infancy; her brother Herbert "Larry" Arndt and his wife Margaret, brother Frederick "Fritzi" Arndt and his wife Ruth, brother Paul Arndt and his wife Isabel, brother in law, James W. Heart and his wife Louane, brother in law John Cuomo and niece Marianne Cuomo-Friedman. Carol is survived by her one of a kind sister, Jeannette Cuomo, with whom she shared a unique and loving bond, 17 nieces and nephews and many, many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Carol was blessed with her adopted family in Illinois, including, neighbor and caring friends of almost 50 years Sue and Dean Kiesling, long time neighbor Kathy Cornell, neighbor Lynnette Schmidgall, neighbors Karen and Bill Geary, friend Hilda Muenning, and neighbor Renee Poore, and dear friends Carol and John Lenz, Paul Jennings, and Erika and Rob Dix. Carol's life was long and well lived; she adored her husband of 61 years, she was a devoted caregiver to her mother Rose, a positive influence on her family, with a spine of steel and heart of gold, and strong and unwavering in her Catholic faith. Friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of Carol on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine 9:00 am, immediately followed Mass at 10:00. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Church of St. Thomas of Villanova, Palatine, Il. or Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, Il. 60018-4703. Info 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.