|
|
Caroline Virgilio (nee Tucci) at rest March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Theodore Virgilio Jr. A Celebration of Her Life to be announced at a future date at Our Lady of Hope Church, Rosemont, Illinois
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to: Rainbow Hospice at rainbowhospice.org or calling (847)685-9900 or at (800) 272-3900.
Entrusted to the care of Donald A. Greene, Greene Funeral Directors. For Info: (847) 343-1605.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020