Caroline Walsworth (nee Weber) passed away peacefully on November 20, at age 92.



Raised in Manitowoc WI, Caroline lived her adult years in the Chicago area. She graduated from the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Mundelein College. She worked for many years as the Coordinator of the Nuclear Medicine Laboratory at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge IL.



Caroline was a tireless advocate for persons with developmental disabilities. She was an early member and volunteer for VOR, a nationwide advocacy group, giving a voice to families of mentally-disabled persons concerning where and how their family members live and receive care.



She was also a founding member of ILADD, (Illinois League of Advocates for the Developmentally Disabled), and was a frequent presence and volunteer at the Ludeman Developmental Center and at Trinity Services (Joliet IL).



As a mother, she organized wonderful holiday events and family get-togethers. She maintained lifelong relationships with many relatives, friends, and associates. She set an example by her cheerfulness, attention to family, enthusiasm for the arts, concern for politics and government, and diligent work ethic.



Preceding her in death was her husband of 53 years, James, and her sisters, Elizabeth and Mary. She is survived by loving sons, Daniel, Frank (Laura), John (Ann), and Robert (Mary-Margaret), as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A memorial will be held at a future date, when the COVID pandemic has subsided. Donations may be made in Caroline's memory to Trinity Services, Inc., 301 Veterans Pkwy, New Lenox, IL 60451.





