Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolyn B. Jourdan


1933 - 2019
Carolyn B. "Carrie" Jourdan, age 85, of Johnsburg, at rest Nov. 5, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Albert M. "Al" Jourdan, Jr. Loving mother of Debra Diedrich and Albert (Kelline) Jourdan III. Beloved grandmother of Christine Diedrich, Scott (Laura) Diedrich, Austin (Sammi Jane Tropinski) Jourdan, Samantha Tatera, Jonathan (Kristin) McMeins, Amanda (Shaun Ruttenberg) Kochan, Michelle (Matt) Mutchler, and 7 great-grandchildren. Resting at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment Woodland Cemetery, McHenry, IL. Memorials suggested to JourneyCare Foundation. INFO: 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
