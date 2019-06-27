Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Jeremiah
937 N. Happ Rd.
Northfield, IL
View Map
Carolyn B. Sacks nee Berman, age 89. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Shari) Sacks and Judith (Andrew) Ruttenberg. Proud grandmother of Hannah ( Dr. Robert) Prinz, Jordan Sacks, Zachary (Laura Harrison) Ruttenberg and Lindzy (Kyle) Butterfield. Great grandmother of Madeleine, Daisy and Nathalie. Dear sister of the late Charles Berman (Joanne Berman Kaufman). Service Sunday 1PM at Temple Jeremiah, 937 N. Happ Rd., Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials in her memory to Temple Jeremiah, www.templejeremiah.org/giving or the Union League Boys & Girls Clubs, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, http://www.ulbgc.org/donate-today would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
