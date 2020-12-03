January 1, 1926- November 17, 2020
Carolyn Buhai Haas, 94, a longtime resident of Glencoe, died on November 17, 2020 while she was a resident of Marin Convalescent and Rehabilitation in Tiburon, California. She was in Hospice care at the time for heart failure but lost the battle secondary to COVID-19. Carolyn grew up in Winnetka where she attended Hubbard Woods School, Skokie School and New Trier High School. She graduated from Smith College in 1947. She married Robert G. Haas on June 29, 1947 and taught at Francis Parker School until her first child was born. They moved to Glencoe where they brought up five children and were active in community life. She was a co-author on early learning books: I Saw a Purple Cow and 100 other recipes for learning; Purple Cow to the Rescue; A Pumpkin in a Pear Tree and author of Recipes for Fun and Big Book of Fun. Bob Haas died in 1984 and Carolyn lived thereafter in Chicago, East Hampton, NY, Santa Fe, NM before settling in Marin County, California to be near her daughters. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, her oldest son, Andrew Haas (2011) and daughter, Mari Haas (2013) and by both her brothers, Jim and Stewart. She leaves behind her devoted and loving family; Betsy Haas-Beckert (Arthur), Thomas Haas, Karen Haas-Foletta (Jon) and her sister Sandra Buhai Barz. She has nine grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who have all benefited from her artistic and creative talents that she passed down through the generations.
Donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.