Carolyn Warren Capizzi went to her heavenly rest on May 17, 2020, in Chicago, IL, after a brief illness. The youngest of three children born to James Gorley Warren and Mabel Kipp Warren, Carolyn came into this world on December 13, 1934. She grew up in the heart of Louisville's highlands, on Douglass Boulevard, and attended St. Francis of Assisi grade school, Presentation Academy, and the University of Louisville. Carolyn met the love of her life, Jerry Capizzi, while working at Naval Ordnance in Louisville. They married in 1965 and moved to Chicago, IL, where Carolyn worked in property management. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Gorley Warren Jr.; and a sister, Mary Lee McCarthy. Her husband of 55 years, Jerry Capizzi followed her in death three days after her own, on May 20, 2020.



Left to treasure her memory are the two brothers and sister (along with their spouses and children) of her late husband: Michael Capizzi (Sandra) of Orange, CA, Ronald Capizzi of Mission Viejo, CA, and Susan Capizzi (Lee Grant) of Davis, CA.; Five nephews: Dan McCarthy, Dave McCarthy, Jack McCarthy, James Gorley Warren III (Laura), and John G. Warren (Cheri), all of Louisville; and two nieces, Mindy Warren and Judy Warren, both of Louisville.



Carolyn's passion was her family and close friends, who will miss her loving nature and generous spirit.





