|
|
Carolyn Dahlstrom, 91, of Inverness; loving wife of 70 years to Russell; loved mother to Roslyn (Jon) Engebretson, Daun (Larry) Geissler and Brad; dear grandmother to Karna (Jason) Lliteras, Brita (Brandon) Overly, Stefanie and Rusty Geissler, Reid and Cole Dahlstrom; cherished great-grandmother to five great grandchildren; fond sister to Marian Munsterman and four deceased siblings. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd.,1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. A Memorial Service will be held 1 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Northwest Covenant Church, 300 N. Elmhurst Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Covenant Church or Covenant Harbor Bible Camp.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019