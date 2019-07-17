Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Northwest Covenant Church
300 N. Elmhurst Ave
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Dahlstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Dahlstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Dahlstrom Obituary
Carolyn Dahlstrom, 91, of Inverness; loving wife of 70 years to Russell; loved mother to Roslyn (Jon) Engebretson, Daun (Larry) Geissler and Brad; dear grandmother to Karna (Jason) Lliteras, Brita (Brandon) Overly, Stefanie and Rusty Geissler, Reid and Cole Dahlstrom; cherished great-grandmother to five great grandchildren; fond sister to Marian Munsterman and four deceased siblings. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd.,1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. A Memorial Service will be held 1 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Northwest Covenant Church, 300 N. Elmhurst Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Covenant Church or Covenant Harbor Bible Camp.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now