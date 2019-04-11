|
Carolyn Elizabeth Fletcher age 75 of Richfield. Preceded in death by husband Thomas. Survived by children, Michele (Tony) Napieralski, Laurele (Eric) Fellows, Thomas (Saundra) Fletcher, Valerie (Matt) Holden; grandchildren, Joseph, Amanda, Micheal (Christine), Phillip (Rui), great grandchildren, Jason, Lily, Logan, Benji. Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 16 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Richfield, MN. Interment Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley,MN. Visitation Monday 5-7 PM and one hour before the service. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019