Carolyn Elizabeth Fletcher Obituary
Carolyn Elizabeth Fletcher age 75 of Richfield. Preceded in death by husband Thomas. Survived by children, Michele (Tony) Napieralski, Laurele (Eric) Fellows, Thomas (Saundra) Fletcher, Valerie (Matt) Holden; grandchildren, Joseph, Amanda, Micheal (Christine), Phillip (Rui), great grandchildren, Jason, Lily, Logan, Benji. Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 16 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Richfield, MN. Interment Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley,MN. Visitation Monday 5-7 PM and one hour before the service. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
