Carolyn Ellis, 85, of Evanston, July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Marc Ellis. Loving mother of Eric Ellis. Daughter of the late Mason and Virginia Rapp. Sister of Charles and William Rapp. Graveside service will be held July 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie IL 60076. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60604 or the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60624. For information, 847-251-8200.





