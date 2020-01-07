Home

Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thecla Church
6725 W. Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL
Carolyn Engblom

Carolyn Engblom Obituary
Carolyn Engblom nee Swienton, 76. Lifelong resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Glenn A. (1998), dear daughter of the late John and Helen, loving sister of JoAnn H. (late Richard) Childers, fond sister in law of Rev. James Bauman, cherished aunt of Christopher (Lisa), Kevan, Bridget Bauman and Elizabeth (Grayson) Bastin. She also leaves many good friends. Ret. 20 yr. employee of Rotary International of Evanston as Director of Human Resources. Visitation Thursday, January 9, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Friday, 9:30 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Thecla Church, 6725 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the are appreciated. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
