Fisher, Carolyn, 71, nee Pfingst, born in New York City and grew up in Old Tappan, New Jersey, passed away in Salisbury, Maryland. She was a loving daughter of Paul and Muriel Pfingst; cherished sister of David Pfingst of Salisbury, Maryland; beloved mother of Zack (Naama) Fisher and the late Casey Fisher (Michelle); treasured grandmother of Teddy Bloom. She resided in Evanston, IL, New Buffalo, MI and Salisbury, Md. She attended Rockford College and Columbia College; she taught at Chiaravalle Montessori School in Evanston, Il; Montessori teacher of the year in 1985. She was a devoted birder, Cubs fan and supporter of Lincoln Park Zoo. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Lincoln Park Zoo. Visitation is Monday, February 18, 2019, 9 a.m. at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral service to start at 10 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019. Burial at Rosehill Cemetery. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019