Carolyn G. Koehler, age 84, of Indian Head Park, formerly of Western Springs. Beloved sister of Robert Koehler, William (Edie) Koehler, Ron (Maureen) Koehler, and Patricia (Tom) Howard. Wonderful and caring "Auntie" and "Great-auntie" of many. Cherished friend of many. Carolyn was preceded in death by her siblings Charles (Donna) Koehler, Richard (Marleen) Koehler, and Laverne (Gerald) Harpling & her parents Herbert and Ottilie Koehler. Carolyn was an avid bridge player and an outstanding hostess. She was a Lifetime Gold Master in Bridge. Carolyn will be dearly missed by many. Interment private. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020