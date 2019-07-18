Carolyn Werbner Haas (Kaye) has passed away from our lives on July 9, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife for 67 years of marriage to Howard G. Haas (1924-2016). Survived by her sister Polly Deutelbaum, whom she adored. Daughter of the late Helen and Simon Werbner of Linton, Indiana. Survived by her two children Jody Haas-Wolfson (Ross) and Jonathan L. Haas (Anna Kepe) who followed her decisions with love and support for all her family and friends. She was the Nanny of 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Marks (Jeff), Ben Nusinow (Judy), Jeffrey Wolfson (Colleen), Jessica Haas, Dr. Jamie Haas-Brown (Dr. Adam) and Emily Haas. She was blessed to have 5 great-great grandchildren, all of whom she held and met: Grant and Colton Nusinow, Michael Popoli and Tyler Marks, and her newest addition of 11 months, Rashi Wolfson. She was the Aunt to Wendy, Jill and Judy (Werbner side) and to Andy, Mari, Betsy, Tommy, and Karen, Mimi and Michael (Haas side). She loved seeing them all and keeping up to date with nieces and nephews each day. She was loved in return and graced by her personal relationships with everyone in our family. That was the center of her world.



Kaye was a leader and beacon of kindness and light in the world. She shared her love and friendships with countless people from all walks of life. She was a truth-teller and a listener to both family and friends. She was courageous in her intellectual life, she was a person of great moral strength and ethics that she has made certain that everyone in her family carries forward into their own lives and their own pursuits.



Her spirit will join with her beloved family as we say our loving good-byes, and we will hold her in our souls and hearts and our minds as she prepared us for our futures.



Services private and were held.



Contributions can be made in her memory to Congregation Solel in Highland Park, IL or a . Funeral information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-265-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019