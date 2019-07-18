Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Haas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Haas Obituary
Carolyn Werbner Haas (Kaye) has passed away from our lives on July 9, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife for 67 years of marriage to Howard G. Haas (1924-2016). Survived by her sister Polly Deutelbaum, whom she adored. Daughter of the late Helen and Simon Werbner of Linton, Indiana. Survived by her two children Jody Haas-Wolfson (Ross) and Jonathan L. Haas (Anna Kepe) who followed her decisions with love and support for all her family and friends. She was the Nanny of 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Marks (Jeff), Ben Nusinow (Judy), Jeffrey Wolfson (Colleen), Jessica Haas, Dr. Jamie Haas-Brown (Dr. Adam) and Emily Haas. She was blessed to have 5 great-great grandchildren, all of whom she held and met: Grant and Colton Nusinow, Michael Popoli and Tyler Marks, and her newest addition of 11 months, Rashi Wolfson. She was the Aunt to Wendy, Jill and Judy (Werbner side) and to Andy, Mari, Betsy, Tommy, and Karen, Mimi and Michael (Haas side). She loved seeing them all and keeping up to date with nieces and nephews each day. She was loved in return and graced by her personal relationships with everyone in our family. That was the center of her world.

Kaye was a leader and beacon of kindness and light in the world. She shared her love and friendships with countless people from all walks of life. She was a truth-teller and a listener to both family and friends. She was courageous in her intellectual life, she was a person of great moral strength and ethics that she has made certain that everyone in her family carries forward into their own lives and their own pursuits.

Her spirit will join with her beloved family as we say our loving good-byes, and we will hold her in our souls and hearts and our minds as she prepared us for our futures.

Services private and were held.

Contributions can be made in her memory to Congregation Solel in Highland Park, IL or a . Funeral information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-265-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now