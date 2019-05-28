|
Carolyn J. Erickson, of Park Ridge, beloved wife of the late Lloyd A. Erickson; loving mother of Gregory (Patricia) and David Erickson; Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral Services Friday 11:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rally for the Cure where Carolyn golfed yearly to raise funds for the cure.. 847-966-7302www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019