Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Carolyn J. Hammond Obituary
Carolyn J. Hammond, 77, of Dyer, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Frank; cousins, Beverly Matovina and Ann Marie (Chuck) Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Rose Mleczko; daughter, Kelly Lynn O'Brien; Aunts and Uncles, Irene and Ted Barron, Elmer and Lee Juhasz, Albert and Anita Juhasz. Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed gardening, shopping and loved to travel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. would be appreciated.www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
