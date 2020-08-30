Carolyn J. Winkowski, 86, of Sturtevant, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, after a long battle with breast Cancer and lymphoma, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Relatives and friends are asked to meet with the family Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Sebastian Church, 3126-95th St. Sturtevant, WI 53177 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for the visitation with the Mass immediately following at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating.
For those coming from Illinois on I-94 please use exit 337 (KR) and turn right at the stop sign continue east until you reach 90th St. and turn left, continue going north until you reach Mt. St. and turn left it will dead end at the church. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000draeger-langendorf.com