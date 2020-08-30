1/1
Carolyn J. Winkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn J. Winkowski, 86, of Sturtevant, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, after a long battle with breast Cancer and lymphoma, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Relatives and friends are asked to meet with the family Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Sebastian Church, 3126-95th St. Sturtevant, WI 53177 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for the visitation with the Mass immediately following at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating.

For those coming from Illinois on I-94 please use exit 337 (KR) and turn right at the stop sign continue east until you reach 90th St. and turn left, continue going north until you reach Mt. St. and turn left it will dead end at the church. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Sebastian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
St. Sebastian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved