Carolyn Kneip 56 of Arlington Heights, beloved sister of Michael (Maria), Eileen (Richard) Samp, Peter (Laura), Peggy (Len) Johnson, Catherine (Jim) Henders, and Marirose (Mike) Russo; beloved aunt of 16 and great aunt of 16. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arl. Hts., IL 60004, and from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Monday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts., IL. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers contributions to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Hts., NY 10598 www.guidingeyes.org are appreciated. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020