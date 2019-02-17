Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Walter Church
118th St. & Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Walter Church
118th St. & Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Carolyn L. Collins


Carolyn L. Collins Obituary
Carolyn L. Collins (nee Ross), Age 47, Born into Eternal Life on February 15, 2019. Loving mother of Kelly Collins. Beloved daughter of Mary Lou and the late Michael Ross. Dear sister of Dr. John (Erin) Ross, Pamela (Patrick) O'Connell, Jennifer (Michael) Christin, Katie (Jim) McDonough, and Betsy (Patrick) Ready. Loving "Aunt Peanut" of Jack, Brigid, Quinn, Molly, Grace, Sam, Ruby, Greta, Madison, Morgan, Michael, Patrick, Emily, and Joey. Fond niece of Dorothy and Michael O'Malley. Also loved by many cousins and friends. Visitation Monday 4-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral Tuesday 9:00am to St. Walter Church, 118th St. & Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Thresholds, 4101 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago, IL 60613 or online at www.thresholds.org/support are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
