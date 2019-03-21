Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn L. Kinder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn L. Kinder Obituary
Carolyn L. Kinder (nee Blair) age 89, beloved wife of 49 years to the late Joseph; loving mother of Dana Morgan, Brian, John, Leslie Donovan and the late Paul; dearest grandma of Jillian, Joseph, Bret and John; great-grandma of Daniel; preceded in death by her brothers Francis (Jane), Richard (Patricia), and Lawrence (Roberta) Blair; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mom we'll miss your fabulous meals! Visitation Saturday 8 A.M. until time of prayers 9:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Highway 161, Walls, MS 38686, www.shsm.org in memory of Carolyn will be deeply appreciated. Funeral info (708)532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now