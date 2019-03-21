|
Carolyn L. Kinder (nee Blair) age 89, beloved wife of 49 years to the late Joseph; loving mother of Dana Morgan, Brian, John, Leslie Donovan and the late Paul; dearest grandma of Jillian, Joseph, Bret and John; great-grandma of Daniel; preceded in death by her brothers Francis (Jane), Richard (Patricia), and Lawrence (Roberta) Blair; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mom we'll miss your fabulous meals! Visitation Saturday 8 A.M. until time of prayers 9:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Highway 161, Walls, MS 38686, www.shsm.org in memory of Carolyn will be deeply appreciated. Funeral info (708)532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019