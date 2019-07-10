|
Carolyn Taylor nee Landvogt, 89 of Buffalo Grove, beloved wife of John W. "Jack" Taylor; loving mother of Kathleen (Wilfred) Hegg nee Clarke; loved grandmother of Lauren Esther Hegg; dear sister of John (Geraldine) Landvogt, the late Lois (Quentin) Daly, and Robert (Nancy) Landvogt; fond aunt of many. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arl. Hts., Illinois and from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to JourneyCare Foundation 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL, 60025 journeycare.org, appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019