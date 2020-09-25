1/
Carolyn M. Gruner
Carolyn M. Gruner, age 82, loving wife of 45 years to Robert; beloved mother of Terry Lynn (Dane) Scott, Stephen (Susan) and Douglas (Tracy); cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Kurt) Salmich, Samantha (Tim) Willis, Stephen, Mackenzie (Josh) Haight, Grace and Joshua; adored great-grandmother to Faye, Ty, Val, Daisy, Roman and Patrick; aunt and friend to many. Carolyn was most notably known for her love of the Chicago Cubs. Watching and toasting them in the 2016 World Series with a shot of tequila. Funeral service and Interment Private at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home and Cemetery. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
6309415860
