Carolyn Marsh
1925 - 2020
Carolyn Marsh, nee Dobranski, age 95, beloved wife of the late Michael Marsh; loving sister of the late Theodore (late Lorraine) Dobranski; cherished aunt of Mary (Norman Kevern) Dobranski, Peter (Irene) Dobranski, Constance (William) Jacobs, and Charleen (Edmund) Wonder; dearest great-aunt of Maya Kevern, Michael and Edmund Wonder, and Peter Philyah. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
