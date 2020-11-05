Carolyn Marsh, nee Dobranski, age 95, beloved wife of the late Michael Marsh; loving sister of the late Theodore (late Lorraine) Dobranski; cherished aunt of Mary (Norman Kevern) Dobranski, Peter (Irene) Dobranski, Constance (William) Jacobs, and Charleen (Edmund) Wonder; dearest great-aunt of Maya Kevern, Michael and Edmund Wonder, and Peter Philyah. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
