Carolyn Patricia Ford
Carolyn Patricia Ford, 71, of Chicago, Illinois, is preceded in death by John W. Ford (Father) and Mary Ann Ford (Mother).

She is survived by seven siblings: Diane (Mark-D) Carlin, Cathy (John) Bisbing, Donna Ford (John Carlson-D), Janie Ford (Kathleen MacNeil-D), Peggyanne Parnell, John W. Ford IV, and Thomas (Teresa-D) Ford.

Lovable Aunt of: Dee Bisbing, Don (Diane) Bisbing, Sarah Bisbing (Dan Wickes), Dan (Zoe) Bisbing, Mark (Alisa) Carlin, Lisa (Christopher) Wehr, David (Beth) Carlin, Laura (Jason) Cochran, Jennifer Ford (Tom Butler), Stephanie (David) Zamot, and Brandon Thomas John Ford.

Proud Great Aunt of: Leo Bisbing, Noah Bisbing, Phoebe Bisbing, Liam Wickes, Jordan Carlin, Abigail Carlin, Cade Wehr, Nahilya Wehr, Magnus Wehr, Makenna Carlin, Ellisyn Carlin, Wesley Carlin, Grey Carlin, Matthew Cochran, Kyle Cochran, and Delia Zamot.

Devoted Niece of: Jeanne Charlene Liska-Stein (David-D), and Godmother Patricia (Robert-D) Liska, Lorraine Christiansen-D, Irene (Fred) McLaughlin-D, and Ruth (Joe) Sheehan-D.

Cousin to: Ford, McLaughlin, Sheehan, Liska, and Christiansen Families. Remembering the happy times through the years…

Carolyn was a Composer, Singer-songwriter, Producer, Playwright, and Music Director.

She was the daughter of a Real Estate Broker Father and Classically-Trained Pianist Mother. "Chickie" partnered up with her twin sister Cathy performing, recording original songs, and touring across the United States. They produced "High Plateau" musical theater and appeared throughout the Chicagoland venues and Festivals.

A grand-daughter of Suffragette, Irene Brannigan Bradley Ford, Carolyn launched her life-long passion in her commitment to Peace and Social Justice. She was a Representative to the World Parliament of Religions in Brazil. Her missions took her to India, Europe, and across the country. She had an enormous fanbase as well as students and colleagues. Friend to all who crossed her path…Life was as delicious as Grandma Liska's homemade apple pie!

She composed an entire Mass, a play about Gertrude Stein, recorded and produced a Children's album, and was a Peace and Justice Minister at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, St. Isadore Catholic Church, and All Saints Academy. She was a Choir Director, Recording Engineer, and Proponent of Spirituality. Her Catholic Faith, Reiki, and Meditation were healers.

Charlie, Chickadee, Care, Chee, and Aunt Chick will live on in all of our hearts….

In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to: The Little Sisters of the Poor www.littlesistersofthepoor.org

Memorial visitation Thursday, December 3rd, 9:30 am until time of mass 10:00 am at Assumption Church 323 W. Illinois St. Chicago, IL 60654.

Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321 www.giancolafuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Assumption Church
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
