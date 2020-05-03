Carolyn Standish Pieters
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Standish Pieters, 90, longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away on April 28, 2020. Carol's beloved husband, Scott Bennett Pieters, preceded her in death in 1991. She is survived by her children Jeanne Pieters, Mark (Leslee) Pieters, Glenn Pieters, Christopher (Rita) Pieters , 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brothers Seymour, Tom, and Bob. Carol was a graduate of Evanston Township High School and Northwestern University. She is remembered as a loving, faithful, and sporting woman. She appreciated music and the arts and maintained a lifelong passion for horses and her beloved canine companions. Carol was an active member at Village Presbyterian Church and later North Northfield United Methodist Church, both in Northbrook. Future plans to celebrate Carol's life are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Please go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com for an extended obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved