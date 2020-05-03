Carolyn Standish Pieters, 90, longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away on April 28, 2020. Carol's beloved husband, Scott Bennett Pieters, preceded her in death in 1991. She is survived by her children Jeanne Pieters, Mark (Leslee) Pieters, Glenn Pieters, Christopher (Rita) Pieters , 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brothers Seymour, Tom, and Bob. Carol was a graduate of Evanston Township High School and Northwestern University. She is remembered as a loving, faithful, and sporting woman. She appreciated music and the arts and maintained a lifelong passion for horses and her beloved canine companions. Carol was an active member at Village Presbyterian Church and later North Northfield United Methodist Church, both in Northbrook. Future plans to celebrate Carol's life are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Please go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com for an extended obituary.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.