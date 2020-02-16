Home

Carolyn Sue (Heiny) Jessup died peacefully from complications of Leukemia on February 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Talbert Jessup. She is survived by her children James (Nan) LoBue of Statesboro, GA and Grandchildren Ernie and Audrey, Robert (Tina) LoBue of West Chester, PA and Grandchildren Peter and Monica, Steven (Gail) LoBue of Wheaton, IL and Grandchildren Mark (deceased), Kari, Katrina, and Eric, and Sharon LoBue of Norridge, IL; and brother William Heiny of Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Leigh School, Norridge, IL. All services will be private. Info: www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
