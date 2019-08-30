|
|
Carolyn Tufano, age 80, of McFarland, Wisconsin, passed away August 3, 2019. She was born April 14, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Francis & Caroline Cronin.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Anthony; and her sons Michael and David, her brother James Cronin and sister Lorraine Cronin. Carolyn was a dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.
Carolyn and Anthony owned All Suburban Movers of Oakbrook for 30 years. She also was an Accounting Supervisor at Heinz Hospital in Maywood, Il. She was awarded Employee of The Year and was a semi-finalist for the same award for the entire Veterans Administration system.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 9:15 am at Visitation Church, 779 S. York in Elmhurst, il. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019