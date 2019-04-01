|
|
Carolyn V. Hlavac (nee Miller) - age 72, passed away at home March 30th. Daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Miller; beloved wife of Terry E. Hlavac ; loving mother of Christopher Hlavac and Renee (Jeffrey) Zonsius; grandmother of Lauren and Nicholas Zonsius; great grandmother of Zoey Toledo; sister of Wayne and Donald Miller and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Service Tuesday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. There will be a short visitation Tuesday morning from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment private. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019